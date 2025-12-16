 India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank

India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank

India’s economy is projected to grow at 7.5% in FY27, supported by unused capacity, rising investment, and structural reforms, according to Axis Bank’s Economic Outlook 2026. The report highlights steady productivity gains, a revival in capital formation, and low borrowing costs. Inflation is expected to stay around 4%, while monetary policy and government measures aim to sustain robust growth.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: India’s economic growth is expected to pick up pace and remain strong in the coming years, with GDP likely to expand at 7.5 per cent in FY27, even as inflation stays under control, according to Axis Bank’s Economic Outlook 2026 on Tuesday. The report, authored by Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research at Axis Capital, says India can grow faster than its long-term trend without triggering inflationary pressures.

This is because the economy still has enough unused capacity, or slack, which allows growth to rise smoothly. Axis Bank expects India to grow faster than most global peers and even above market expectations, making it the world’s fastest-growing large economy. The strong outlook is supported by easing pressure from government finances, lower borrowing costs, and supportive monetary policy.

Read Also
Gujarat Cabinet Approves Regional Economic Master Plan, To Serve As Important Roadmap To Promote...
article-image

The report also highlights that ongoing structural reforms and regulatory easing will help sustain growth over the medium term. A key driver of this growth will be a fresh rise in investment activity. With company balance sheets in better shape, the cost of capital remaining low, and factories running at high capacity, businesses are likely to increase capital expenditure in FY27.

This new investment cycle is expected to further strengthen economic momentum. The bank’s economists also see steady gains in productivity and a revival in capital formation, which together support a long-term trend growth rate of around 7 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War

Even with growth moving above this trend, inflation is expected to remain well behaved. Axis Bank forecasts headline inflation at around 4 per cent in FY27. While food prices may see some rebound, underlying price pressures remain muted. The report notes that median inflation, which better reflects core price trends, has stayed close to 3 per cent for the past 18 months. This suggests that demand pressures are still limited and the economy has room to grow without overheating.

On monetary policy, the report suggests that policy interest rates are likely near their lowest levels. However, money supply can still increase to improve credit flow to the economy. The bank also expects measures on the supply side, such as higher issuance of short-term government securities, to help soften the yield curve. As a result, the 10-year government bond yield is projected to move closer to 6 per cent in FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?

Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?

Gold & Silver Prices Dip Ahead Of US Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Gold & Silver Prices Dip Ahead Of US Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality's ₹251 Crore IPO To Open On December 22

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality's ₹251 Crore IPO To Open On December 22

SEBI Board To Discuss Overhaul Of Mutual Funds, Brokerage Rules On December 17

SEBI Board To Discuss Overhaul Of Mutual Funds, Brokerage Rules On December 17

India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank

India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank