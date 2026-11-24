India's Frozen Green Peas & Mixed Vegetables Make Qatar Debut |

New Delhi: India has achieved a significant milestone in agricultural exports with the dispatch of its first-ever consignment of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, to Qatar, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

The development highlights India's growing capabilities in processed food exports and its efforts to strengthen agricultural trade with Middle Eastern markets.

Maiden Shipment

The consignment, comprising 63 metric tonnes of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables, was exported by Shree Laxmi Frozen Foods. The shipment originated in Farrukhabad and was dispatched through Nhava Sheva Port for onward transportation to Doha, Qatar.

The maiden shipment marks an important step towards diversifying Uttar Pradesh's agricultural export portfolio, particularly in the value-added and frozen food categories.

APEDA Extends Support

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised a stakeholder interaction programme in Varanasi, bringing together exporters and government agencies. The discussions focused on export facilitation, packaging standards, logistics, regulatory compliance, market access and institutional assistance.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev virtually flagged off the consignment during the programme. Officials also assured exporters of necessary assistance in addressing operational challenges and expanding their presence in overseas markets.

Opportunities For Farmers

Farrukhabad and neighbouring regions possess considerable potential for vegetable cultivation and food processing.

The shipment demonstrates how regional agricultural production can be integrated with processing infrastructure and international supply chains, potentially creating additional business and income opportunities for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), processors and exporters.

Strengthening Agricultural Exports

Dev highlighted the recently launched Bharat Krishi Niryat Yojana (BKNY), which aims to promote agricultural exports and strengthen export-related infrastructure. He also underlined the importance of APEDA's BHARATI initiative, designed to empower FPOs and facilitate their participation in global export value chains.

The APEDA Chairman stressed the need for greater coordination among exporters, government departments and agricultural stakeholders to improve the global competitiveness of Indian agricultural products and expand the country's presence in international processed food markets.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!