 India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024

India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024

According to the latest data from the RBI released this week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, were at USD 604,144 points.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

India's foreign exchange reserves have been rising for months now, hitting several all-time highs. The forex kitty increased by USD 66 billion so far this year and is currently at USD 689.235 billion.

India's Forex Grows

This buffer of foreign exchange reserves helps insulate domestic economic activity from global shocks.

According to the latest data from the RBI released this week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, were at USD 604,144 points.

FPJ Shorts
India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024
India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024
'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah
'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Invites Tenders For Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road Project; Check Full Details Here
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Invites Tenders For Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road Project; Check Full Details Here
PM Modi To Flag Off Inaugural Runs Of Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Kolhapur, Pune, Hubballi, & Secunderabad On September 16
PM Modi To Flag Off Inaugural Runs Of Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Kolhapur, Pune, Hubballi, & Secunderabad On September 16
Read Also
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case: ED Raids Ex-Fund Manager Viresh Joshi’s Premises and Brokers...
article-image
Gold reserves are currently worth USD 61.988 billion.

Gold reserves are currently worth USD 61.988 billion. | Representative Image

Gold reserves are currently worth USD 61.988 billion.

As per estimates, India's foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient to cover about a year of projected imports.

In the calendar year 2023, India added about USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves.

In contrast, India's forex reserves saw a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. Forex reserves, or foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves), are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Visits Mumbai's Famous Lalbaugcha Raja
article-image

RBI's Vigilance Aids Expansion

Foreign exchange reserves are generally held in reserve currencies, typically the US Dollar and, to a lesser extent, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions, aiming to contain excessive volatility in the exchange rate without reference to any pre-determined target level or band.

The RBI routinely intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including dollar sales, to prevent the rupee from falling sharply.

The RBI routinely intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including dollar sales, to prevent the rupee from falling sharply. |

The RBI frequently intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including the sale of dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee.

A decade ago, the Indian Rupee was one of the most volatile currencies in Asia. However, it has since become one of the most stable. This transformation is a testament to India's growing economic strength and effective management by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI has been strategically buying dollars when the rupee is strong and selling when it is weak. This intervention smooths out large fluctuations in the rupee's value, contributing to its stability. A less volatile rupee makes Indian assets more attractive to investors, as they can expect better performance with more predictability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024

India's Forex Reserves On The Rise; $66 Billion Gained In 2024

Ride Along The Waves: Candela C-8 Polestar Edition

Ride Along The Waves: Candela C-8 Polestar Edition

Nikkei, KOSPI Turn A New Leaf As Asian Markets End Week In Green

Nikkei, KOSPI Turn A New Leaf As Asian Markets End Week In Green

FPIs Inject ₹27,856 Crore In Equities In September So Far On US Rate Cut Expectations

FPIs Inject ₹27,856 Crore In Equities In September So Far On US Rate Cut Expectations

Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines

Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines