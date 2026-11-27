Forex Reserves |

Mumbai: Rebuilding India's foreign exchange reserves could provide a sustainable solution to rising rupee forward premiums while strengthening the country's external sector resilience, according to a report by Axis Bank Economic Research released on Friday.

The report suggested that balance sheet swaps by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could offer temporary relief, but strengthening forex reserves remains critical for long-term currency stability.

Forex Reserve Adequacy Declines

India's effective foreign exchange reserve adequacy has slipped to its lowest level since 2013, based on traditional reserve adequacy indicators, highlighting the need to strengthen the country's financial buffers.

The report highlighted that the 12-month rupee forward premium stood at 4.74%, while the three-year forward premium reached 6.48%, indicating a persistent divergence between forward premiums and interest rate differentials. Elevated forward premiums could increase currency hedging costs for businesses with overseas financial exposure.

RBI Intervention Impacts Currency Markets

According to Axis Bank Economic Research, sustained RBI intervention to contain rupee depreciation has restricted movements in the spot currency market. However, expectations of future rupee weakness have continued to keep forward premiums elevated.

Strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into Indian equities amid a global AI-driven stock market selloff, alongside previous RBI interventions, have contributed to surplus dollar liquidity in the domestic financial system. The deployment of excess dollars through sell-buy foreign exchange swaps has also exerted upward pressure on forward premiums.

Interest Rate Expectations Rise

Elevated forward premiums are increasingly influencing domestic interest rate expectations. Overnight Indexed Swap (OIS) market pricing indicates a potential increase of around 75 basis points from current interest rate levels, largely reflecting developments in the currency forward market.

Rupee Gains Momentum

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level of the current financial year this week, supported by record foreign portfolio investments, softer crude oil prices and improved dollar availability.

The report underscored that rebuilding forex reserves could help address currency market distortions, moderate forward premiums and improve India's ability to withstand external financial shocks over the longer term.

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