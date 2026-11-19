Axis Bank |

Mumbai: Axis Bank has launched a nationwide fraud awareness campaign to educate customers about rising digital banking scams and strengthen online financial security. The initiative coincides with International Fraud Awareness Week and focuses on protecting customers from increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud.

The campaign forms part of the bank's Safe Banking programme, which promotes secure digital transactions and responsible banking practices.

Nationwide Awareness Drive

Under the initiative, Axis Bank will conduct awareness sessions across bank branches, residential societies, educational institutions, corporate offices and public spaces.

The campaign, built around the message "Pause. Think. Verify. Stay Safe.", encourages customers to verify suspicious requests before sharing sensitive banking information. Fraud prevention messages will also appear on ATM screens, branch displays, social media platforms and other digital communication channels.

Eight Digital Fraud Threats

The awareness programme highlights eight major cyber fraud categories, including digital arrest scams, impersonation fraud, QR code fraud, remote access scams, malicious APK attacks, investment and task-based fraud, account takeover attempts and mule account recruitment. Through practical examples, Axis Bank aims to help customers recognise suspicious activities, identify warning signs and avoid financial losses.

Focus On Customer Protection

Gaurav Gupta, Group Head and Chief of Internal Vigilance at Axis Bank, said fraudsters increasingly exploit customer trust and human behaviour rather than relying solely on technological vulnerabilities. He emphasised that customer education and digital awareness must complement existing fraud detection and prevention systems.

Special Outreach Programme

The bank will organise targeted awareness sessions for senior citizens, students, resident welfare associations, corporate employees and retail banking customers. Axis Bank said the initiative combines technology, education and community engagement to strengthen confidence in digital banking.

As of September 30, 2026, the bank operated 6,414 domestic branches and 12,533 ATMs and cash recyclers nationwide, providing an extensive network for customer awareness initiatives.

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