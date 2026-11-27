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Global crude oil prices advanced on Friday as renewed attacks on energy facilities and commercial vessels in the Middle East intensified concerns over potential disruptions to international oil supplies.

Brent crude traded near $97 a barrel after settling at $96.57 in the preceding session, putting the international oil benchmark on track to register its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Saudi Refinery Attacks, Hormuz Tensions Fuel Rally

Growing geopolitical tensions have increased the supply risk premium in global oil markets, with fresh reports of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

Iran-backed Houthi militants reportedly struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, prompting a temporary suspension of some operations. The incident followed an earlier attack on the country's Ras Tanura oil hub.

Concerns surrounding maritime security have also intensified along the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international crude shipments.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a tanker came under attack in the strait on Wednesday. Reports of vessels hitting sea mines have further heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping.

The renewed threats come amid a gradual recovery in crude shipments from the Persian Gulf, leaving global energy markets vulnerable to fresh supply interruptions.

OPEC+ Meeting In Focus

Market participants are closely tracking Sunday's meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), where producers are expected to deliberate on their oil supply strategy for 2027.

Reports suggest the alliance could maintain existing production targets through the first quarter of next year.

A smaller-than-anticipated increase in US crude inventories also supported prices. Stockpiles increased by 1.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov 20, against analysts' expectations of a 1.5 million-barrel increase.

Despite the recent recovery, Brent remains nearly 20% lower this month, as recovering Gulf shipments and expectations of abundant global supplies weigh on market sentiment.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected a supply surplus during the fourth quarter, while growing US commercial crude inventories have reinforced oversupply concerns.

Reduced trading volumes around the US Thanksgiving holiday have also contributed to sharper price fluctuations.

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