Smartphone |

Mumbai: India's smartphone market witnessed a sharp slowdown during the 2026 festive shopping season, with handset shipments declining 22% year-on-year as rising mobile phone prices and weaker consumer spending dampened demand.

According to preliminary estimates by Counterpoint Research, the decline was significantly higher than the 12% contraction initially projected, highlighting growing pressure on India's smartphone industry.

Smartphone Sales Fall 22% During Festive Season

The report revealed that smartphone shipments between October 8 and November 10 dropped approximately 22% compared with the corresponding festive period last year.

However, the overall smartphone market value remained largely stable as average selling prices (ASPs) surged 28% year-on-year. This suggests consumers purchased fewer smartphones but spent more on individual devices.

Rising Mobile Prices Reduce Festive Discounts

Higher component costs, particularly memory chip prices, emerged as a major factor behind expensive smartphones. Manufacturers offered festive discounts ranging from 10% to 25%, considerably lower than the 35-40% reductions available last year. Consequently, several budget and mid-range smartphones remained relatively expensive despite promotional offers.

Nearly 50% Of Smartphones Purchased Through Financing

To encourage purchases, smartphone brands increasingly introduced no-cost EMI options, exchange benefits and bank-backed promotional schemes. Counterpoint Research estimated that nearly half of festive smartphone purchases involved financing arrangements.

Meanwhile, online smartphone sales disappointed despite strong website traffic, as price-conscious consumers postponed purchases in anticipation of better deals.

Samsung Leads India's Festive Smartphone Market

Samsung emerged as the leading smartphone brand during the festive season, securing a 21% market share. Demand for its premium Galaxy S25 series helped the company outperform the broader market despite an overall decline in shipments.

Apple, meanwhile, recorded a double-digit sales decline despite encouraging interest in its latest flagship smartphones. Growing demand for refurbished iPhones also affected sales of older new iPhone models, reflecting consumers' increasing preference for affordable alternatives.

The findings highlight how rising handset prices are reshaping smartphone buying behaviour across India.

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