India’s Battery Boom Could Power Up To 2 Million New Jobs By FY30, Adecco India Forecasts

India’s Battery Boom |

Mumbai: India’s rapidly expanding battery industry could generate 1.5-2 million jobs by FY30 as the country shifts from importing and assembling lithium-ion cells towards a fully integrated domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem, according to Adecco India.

Around 25% of these opportunities are expected to be direct jobs, while 75% could come from indirect employment. Hiring across the sector is projected to grow by 25-30% annually.

Skilled Battery Jobs Set to Rise

Adecco India Director and Head of General Staffing Deepesh Gupta said recruitment will increasingly focus on skilled professionals in electrochemistry, materials science, battery engineering, manufacturing and recycling.

Specialised battery engineers could command salaries 35-40% higher than conventional manufacturing and electronics roles.

India's battery manufacturing capacity currently stands at around 60 GWh and is expected to approach 100 GWh by the end of 2026.

Gigafactories Drive Hiring

New battery gigafactories in Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana are expected to become major employment hubs.

More than 70% of hiring demand is concentrated in these clusters, while around 30% of new opportunities could emerge from Tier-II and Tier-III industrial corridors as supplier and recycling ecosystems expand.

Karnataka is expected to account for 24% of hiring, followed by Gujarat at 22%, Telangana at 18% and Haryana at 14%.

Cell manufacturing and battery components are projected to contribute the largest share of jobs at 42-45%.

Rs 18,100 Crore PLI Supports Expansion

Under the PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells, the government has committed Rs 18,100 crore to develop 50 GWh of domestic manufacturing capacity, with another 5 GWh reserved for niche chemistries.

Lithium battery manufacturing could contribute 50-60% of India's projected green manufacturing jobs by 2030.

Meanwhile, hiring in battery recycling and materials recovery is expected to grow by 25-30% as India builds a wider cell-to-recycling ecosystem and reduces dependence on imported battery cells and materials.