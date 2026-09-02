5 Best Ways To Land A Tech Job In India Right Now

Five Best Ways To Land A Tech Job In India Right Now | IANS

India's technology sector is bigger than it has ever been and, paradoxically, harder to break into than it appears. The country is on track to house nearly 9.5 million tech professionals this year, with the industry itself approaching a $300-billion valuation, according to staffing firm Taggd's India Decoding Jobs 2026 report. Hiring platform foundit's year-end tracker showed job postings climbing 15 percent year-on-year through December, with AI-linked roles alone crossing 2.9 lakh for the year, a number the platform expects to grow another 32 percent in 2026.

But the headline numbers hide a tighter, more selective market underneath. Talent-data platform PrepNPlaced, which tracked over 15,000 live Indian tech postings between May and July this year, found that just 5.9 percent of openings were entry-level, while half explicitly sought senior engineers. Remote postings made up less than half a per cent of the total. This is, in practice, an in-office hiring market. Separately, staffing firm Xpheno has pointed to active tech openings falling roughly 24 percent year-on-year at the start of 2026, even as AI, cloud and cybersecurity roles continue to grow faster than everything else.

In other words, there is real hiring happening, but it rewards people who search smart, not just those who search often. Here are five approaches that are actually moving the needle for Indian tech job-seekers this year.

1. Work your network before you work the job boards

It's the least glamorous piece of advice and still the most effective one. Referral analytics platform The People's Board, tracking India's 2026 hiring data, found that referred candidates convert into hires at a 20-30 percent rate, far ahead of AI-matching platforms, which convert at 8-15 percent. Naukri.com and LinkedIn India remain the dominant channels for reach at the mid-senior and Global Capability Centre (GCC) level, but referrals are what actually get a resume opened.

The catch is that most professionals treat networking as something to do only when they are job-hunting. Recruiters interviewed across multiple industry reports say the opposite works better: staying visible, commenting on industry posts, attending meetups and keeping in touch with former colleagues long before you need something from them. When an opening does surface, you want to be a name someone already recognises, not a cold LinkedIn message.

2. Go niche instead of broad

Naukri and LinkedIn remain the default starting points for volume, but a cluster of specialised platforms has emerged specifically for tech hiring in India, and they tend to produce a better signal-to-noise ratio for experienced candidates. Instahyre and Cutshort both run AI-driven matching models aimed at product and engineering roles; Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) focuses on early-stage startup hiring; and Hirist has built a reputation as a curated board for product-company roles, according to a comparison published by career platform UnboxCareer.

The general view among recruiters using these platforms is that Instahyre tends to produce fewer but more relevant interview calls because recruiters are matched against close-fit profiles first, while Cutshort's broader net, spanning product, design and go-to-market roles alongside engineering, suits candidates open to adjacent functions. For senior, GCC and IT-services-scale hiring, LinkedIn and Naukri still win on sheer reach. The practical move is not picking one over the other, but using Naukri or LinkedIn for volume and layering in one niche platform suited to your specific track.

3. Chase the skills that are actually hiring, not the ones that used to

The gap between what companies want and what candidates are offering has become the defining friction point in this year's market, according to edtech platform AccioJob's reading of 2026 hiring data. AI and machine learning hiring grew an estimated 40-50 percent in early 2026, and demand for GenAI engineers, cloud architects, cybersecurity specialists and platform engineers is consistently cited across reports as outpacing traditional software roles.

The PrepNPlaced dataset adds a granular, slightly counterintuitive detail: in live Indian postings this year, Microsoft Azure is now mentioned more often than AWS, reversing an assumption many candidates still carry into interviews. For anyone updating a resume or choosing a certification to pursue, checking what is actually named in current job descriptions, rather than relying on last year's assumptions, is a five-minute exercise that changes how a profile reads to a recruiter or an AI screening tool.

4. Let an AI layer do the searching and tailoring for you

The newest addition to the toolkit is AI-assisted job search itself. Career platform myjobb, among others, argues that most job-seekers do not need to abandon Naukri or LinkedIn. The real fix is an AI layer that searches, tailors resumes and applies across multiple portals simultaneously, since a single Naukri posting can now draw thousands of applications and bury an untailored resume in the pile.

This mirrors what is happening on the employer side too. AI-driven platforms with intent scoring are already converting 8-15 percent of candidates into hires and climbing, according to The People's Board's tracker, meaning employers are increasingly using automated matching to shortlist candidates. This raises the value of a resume tailored, ideally by a human or a well-directed AI tool, to the specific keywords and phrasing of each posting rather than one generic version sent out repeatedly.

5. Build a visible body of work, not just a resume line

Across nearly every 2026 hiring report, one theme repeats: employers are prioritising demonstrated skills over academic credentials alone. HireDoor's analysis of more than 18,400 tech listings from July found employers increasingly favouring candidates with practical experience, cloud certifications, GitHub portfolios and internship exposure over degree-only profiles.

For experienced professionals, this translates into keeping a visible, current portfolio: GitHub commits, published case studies, talks or open-source contributions that a recruiter can actually verify. For candidates earlier in their careers, internships and capstone projects have become the tie-breaker between two otherwise similar resumes.

None of these five approaches work in isolation. The strongest job searches this year combine them: a tailored, keyword-matched application sent through the right mix of a broad portal and a niche platform, backed by a referral where possible and pointing to a portfolio that proves the skills the resume claims. With India's tech hiring market described by multiple trackers as resilient but selective, that combination, not application volume, appears to be what is actually converting into offers in 2026.