India’s Hiring Demand Rebounds In July After Three-Month Slide

India’s Hiring Demand Rebounds |

Mumbai: According to data released by global job site Indeed on Wednesday, India’s job market is showing signs of recovery, with job postings rising 1.2% in July 2026. This marked a modest rebound after three consecutive months of decline and lifted postings to 8.3% above year-ago levels.

Hiring activity in the country’s formal economy remains strong, with job postings still 84% above pre-pandemic levels despite recent volatility.

Indeed said the latest rebound indicates that demand for workers remains elevated even as hiring patterns shift across sectors.

Callam Pickering, Senior Economist at Indeed APAC, said Indian job postings are recovering modestly after a three-month decline and remain well above pre-pandemic levels, outperforming other markets tracked by Indeed.

“The real story is beneath the headline number,” Pickering said, pointing to strong demand for healthcare and care-economy roles, even as hiring in technology-related occupations has weakened.

Job postings increased across nearly 80% of occupational categories over the past three months, indicating that hiring strength is broader than the headline figures suggest.

Healthcare and care-related occupations recorded some of the strongest growth. Job postings for medical technicians rose 30%, while childcare roles increased 26%. Postings for physicians and surgeons also climbed 26%, while therapy-related roles grew 25%.

However, technology hiring remained under pressure. Job postings for IT infrastructure, operations and support roles declined 24%, while software development postings fell 18%. Data and analytics roles recorded a 14% decline, while IT systems and solutions postings dropped 11%.

Despite technology job postings lagging the broader hiring trend, they remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Artificial intelligence is also playing an increasingly significant role in shaping these trends. AI’s growing influence on the labour market is extending beyond technology-intensive occupations, increasingly affecting roles and sectors that have traditionally had relatively limited exposure to technology.