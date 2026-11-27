BSE |

Mumbai: India’s stock market capitalisation must expand tenfold from the current $5 trillion to at least $50 trillion to support the country’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy, BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said on Friday.

Addressing the 17th Capital Market Conference, Ramamurthy emphasised the need for broader market liquidity, greater investor participation and diversified financial products to accelerate economic growth.

Beyond Top 200 Stocks

The BSE chief stressed that liquidity must extend beyond the top 200 listed stocks to strengthen India’s capital market ecosystem. He explained that achieving a tenfold expansion in market capitalisation would require more than an increase in the valuations of existing listed companies. Broader participation and the expansion of the listed corporate universe would be crucial to achieving this ambitious target.

Investor Participation Remains Limited

India’s capital markets have witnessed significant growth over the past two decades. The number of demat accounts has surged from 40 lakh in 2000 to nearly 25 crore. Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) have increased from approximately ₹1 lakh crore to ₹85–86 lakh crore.

However, mutual fund participation remains restricted to around six crore investors, while only 5–6% of household savings are channelled into financial markets, highlighting considerable untapped potential.

Financial Product Diversification

Ramamurthy also called for expanding India’s debt, commodity and currency markets to create a more diversified financial ecosystem. Despite being a major consumer of gold and several agricultural commodities, India continues to have limited influence over their global price determination. Developing these market segments could help strengthen the country’s financial ecosystem and broaden investment opportunities.

SME Listings Need Momentum

The BSE CEO highlighted the limited representation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in domestic capital markets. Of India’s approximately eight crore SMEs, fewer than 1,500 are listed, indicating significant scope for expanding access to market-based funding.

Ramamurthy also emphasised the importance of equipping young graduates with entrepreneurial skills to address employment challenges and support long-term economic development.

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