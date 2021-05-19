IndianOil felicitates nurses of Mumbai on International Nurses Day

On the occasion of the International Day of the Nurse and the 201st anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, nation’s major fuel supplier IndianOil joined hundreds of partners worldwide to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare continuum and thanked nurses for what they do. The theme for this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare.” The corporation also being one of the emergency service provider expressed its gratitude to this fraternity of health workers by felicitating nurses who were on duty on May 12th– International Nurses Day - in major COVID centres of BKC and NESCO as well as at Hinduja, Kokilaben, Fortis and Wockhardt hospital.

In an exclusive webinar organised by IndianOil for its employees, the nurses from these facilities spoke about new skills and techniques developed by them to fight this pandemic.