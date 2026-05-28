Indian Stock Markets Shut For Eid Al-Adha On May 28, NSE & BSE Trading To Resume On Friday

Indian stock markets remained closed on May 28 on account of Eid al-Adha. |

Mumbai: Domestic stock markets remained closed on Thursday, May 28, due to the Eid al-Adha holiday. Trading activities on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE were suspended for the entire day.

The closure covered several segments, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and interest rate derivatives. Trading will resume normally on Friday, May 29.

Exchanges Observe Eid Holiday

This was one of the scheduled stock market holidays for 2026. Earlier this month, markets were also closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

According to the official holiday calendar, Indian stock exchanges will observe a total of 16 holidays during 2026. Out of these, eight holidays have already been completed. After Thursday’s closure, seven more trading holidays remain for the year.

The next market holiday is scheduled for June 26 on account of Muharram.

Commodity Markets Follow Separate Timings

Commodity exchanges operated with different schedules during the holiday.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) remained shut during the morning session but was scheduled to reopen for the evening trading session.

Meanwhile, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) stayed closed for both morning and evening sessions.

Markets Ended Flat On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed nearly flat as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran.

The Sensex declined by more than 100 points, or 0.19 percent, to settle at 75,867.80. The Nifty50 also ended slightly lower at 23,907.15, down 6.55 points or 0.03 percent.

Market experts said uncertainty in global markets and concerns over rising tensions in West Asia kept traders cautious throughout the session.

Read Also Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

DIIs Continue Buying, FPIs Turn Sellers

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying trend in the market. According to provisional NSE data, DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 16,893.10 crore and sold shares worth Rs 13,072.10 crore, resulting in a net inflow of Rs 3,821 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, turned net sellers. They sold shares worth Rs 12,461.35 crore and bought shares worth Rs 11,418.65 crore, leading to a net outflow of Rs 1,042.70 crore.