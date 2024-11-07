 Indian Rupee Hits Record Low, Dips To 84.29; US Dollar Strengthens After Trump's Re-Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Rupee Hits Record Low, Dips To 84.29; US Dollar Strengthens After Trump's Re-Election

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low, Dips To 84.29; US Dollar Strengthens After Trump's Re-Election

The US 2024 election concluded with the victory and the much-discussed return of the Republican Party's Donald J. Trump. This meant a defeat of the incumbent vice president, Kamala Harris.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The Indian Rupee has hit a record low, with the value of the currency of the most populous country reaching 84.19 against a single United States Dollar.

The Tectonic Shift

This development has come to pass 24 hours after the end of the historic 2024 US elections

The US 2024 election concluded with the victory and the much-discussed return of the Republican Party's Donald J. Trump. This meant a defeat of the incumbent vice president, Kamala Harris. The fallout of this result has been political and economic in nature. The US markets rocketed in the pre-market and jumped further in the regular trading session.

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh
Read Also
Rupee Hits All-Time Low At 84.08 Against US Doller; Gold Prices Soar To Record ₹82,400 Amid...
article-image

Indian Rupee Dips in Value

In addition to the equity markets, the US currency, the US Dollar, rose in its value, breaking recent records in the process. The ripple effect of strengthening the dollar naturally has an impact on other weaker currencies, including the Indian Rupee.

The Indian Rupee hit a record low on November 7, as the exchange value of one US Dollar amounted to 84.29 Indian Rupees.

The US Dollar is also the world's reserve currency.

This development comes after the euphoria that covered the Indian markets, including the equity markets, that galloped into greener territories, reacting positively to the return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

Read Also
'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To...
article-image

The Rising Dollar

Interestingly, the rise in strength or value of the US Dollar flies in the face of one of Trump's much-scrutinised economic plans to rebalance the economy. Trump's campaign speeches and other communiques often underscored his intentions of bringing the value of the dollar down in order to boost the country's exports, making it more competitive.

This, according to his team, would also result in encouraging domestic and indigenous manufacturing within the United States territory.

The US Dollar currently stands at 0.9310 against the Euro. In addition, the US Dollar stood at 0.773 against the British Pound and Sterling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House