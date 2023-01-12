Indian-origin Ravi Kumar appointed CEO of American IT firm Cognizant

Joining the likes of Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, Indian-origin Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the CEO of American IT firm Cognizant. The former Infosys President has been selected to replace Brian Humphries, after underperformance for several years led to a change in leadership.

Taking to job portal LinkedIn, Humphries wrote that Cognizant is ready for its next phase of growth, four years after he took over the company. But the firm had reported a revenue decline in the third quarter of 2022, and missed its growth target. Before being appointed as CEO, Kumar had been brought into Cognizant as the president for the Americas region in October 2022.

His entry into the firm has been seen as a positive move, to introduce an industry veteran into the management, with his ability to handle staff and clients.