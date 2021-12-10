Indian Oil selects AVEVA Unified Supply Chain Schedule to transform refinery operations

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), India’s largest integrated energy major with presence in oil, gas, petrochemicals and alternative energy sources, has selected AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, to drive its digital transformation and sustainability.

AVEVA Unified Supply Chain will enable IOCL to digitalize its refinery and naphtha cracker scheduling workflows, optimize blend scheduling to meet daily product dispatch plans and provide end-to-end visibility across its operations, it said in a press release.

S.M. Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil said, “Streamlining crude feedstocks with plant scheduling is a particular challenge for our industry, intensified by operational challenges brought on by the pandemic. By implementing AVEVA technology, we shall be able to enhance efficiency by using a digital system-driven scheduling approach for consistent and value-focused operations. Most importantly, the new relationship will allow our energy professionals to focus on the business through enhanced decision support.”

“AVEVA enables oil and gas customers to improve plant performance and energy efficiency while shrinking operating costs. Built on transformative cloud, industrial IoT and artificial intelligence technologies, our solutions enable teams to visualize the entire value chain in real time, improving collaboration and enabling more precise and agile decisions that drive value throughout the supply chain,” said Peter Herweck, CEO, AVEVA.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:34 AM IST