Indian markets join global rout as rising Omicron cases, interest rate hikes trigger massive slump

The stock market indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Monday (December 20). After a gap-down opening, the Nifty index continued the downward move for the day and made a low at 16,410.20 levels but during the closing hours, a further pullback was witnessed. Bank Nifty has declined more than 3 percent to settle at 34,439.80 levels

At close, the Sensex was down 1,189.73 points or 2.09 percent at 55,822.01. The broader Nifty was down 371.00 points or 2.18 percent at 16,614.20. About 621 shares have advanced, 2604 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

At the closing bell, the major gainers on the Nifty were Cipla, HUL and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. BPCL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and SBI were among losers.

All the sector indices were trading in red led by Nifty PSUBANK, REALTY & MEDIA sector. Stocks like CIPLA, HUL & DRREDDY were into the gaining list while BPCL, TATASTEEL, TATAMOTORS, COALINDIA were the top laggards.

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking, said "the Nifty index has slipped below the Horizontal Line and prior swing low of 16782.40 levels, which indicates a further weakness for the coming day. Moreover, the index has also moved below Middle Bollinger Band formation & 100-Days SMA, which suggest a bearish trend. A momentum indicator RSI Stochastic & MACD has traded with negative crossover. At present, the Index has support at 16450 levels while resistance comes at 16800 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34000 levels while resistance at 35,000 levels."

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 03:55 PM IST