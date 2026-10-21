Indian Hotels Company Reports 21% Jump In Q2 FY27 Revenue To ₹2,566 Crore, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Indian Hotels Company Limited | File Photo

Mumbai: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on October 21, 2026, announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ending September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹2,566 crore, marking a 21% increase over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 23% to ₹349 crore, while EBITDA reached ₹788 crore with a margin of 30.7%, according to the company.

Standalone Performance

IHCL Standalone reported an operating revenue of ₹1,336 crore for Q2 FY27, a 26% increase from the prior year. Operating EBITDA grew 40% to ₹520 crore, with a margin of 38.9%. Standalone PAT increased 36% to ₹393 crore.

Revenue Guidance Upgrade

IHCL upgraded its consolidated revenue guidance for FY2027 from 12-14% to 15-17% growth. Hotel segment revenue is expected to grow 17-19%, driven by strong quarters ahead and high demand from social and MICE events.

Portfolio Growth

In the first half of FY2027, IHCL signed 47 new hotels, expanding its portfolio to 670 hotels with a pipeline of 280 hotels. The company opened 20 hotels in the first half, bringing its operating portfolio to 390 hotels. Ginger opened its 100th operating hotel during this period.

Merger Update

IHCL announced the merger of OHL with IHCL, which is expected to simplify the group's holding structure and accelerate long-term revenue growth. The scheme has been filed with the Stock Exchanges, with an appointed date of April 1, 2027.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, IHCL Consolidated reported a gross cash balance of ₹4,369 crore, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.