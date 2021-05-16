Indian government’s Cairn episode puts it in league with Pakistan, Venezuela and others: Find out how

UK's Cairn Energy has identified $70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect USD 1.72 billion due from the government. The move to seize stare-run assets by Cairn puts India in league with Pakistan, Venezuela and other countries which faced similar action over failure to pay arbitration awards.

Already, UK’s Cairn Energy Plc has sued India's flagship carrier Air India to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won in a tax dispute against India, according to a US District Court filing. Once a court recognises Air India as the alter ego of the Indian government, Cairn can seek attachment or seizure of its assets in the US such as airplanes, immovable assets and bank accounts to recover the amount it was awarded by the arbitration tribunal.