FPJ Explains: What is the Cairn dispute with India? 12 key points

The finance ministry (FM) asked public sector banks (PSBs) to be on high vigil against any attempt being made to seize their overseas deposits by Cairn Energy.

“To guard against such cash being taken over, the finance ministry has asked PSBs to be extra vigilant and immediately report back any attempt Cairn makes to legally attach the deposits,” said two sources to PTI.

UK's Cairn Energy is looking at recovering USD 1.2 billion from Indian government as part of an arbitration tribunal verdict. The company has been mulling over different ways for recovery.