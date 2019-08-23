Indian Economy blues: Rupee Asia’s worst performing currency in August

In what can be termed a worst case scenario, the Asian currency, Indian rupee, has been falling down since July 31 and reached 71.56 against the US dollar as of Wednesday. This made the Indian rupee the worst-performing currency in the month of August. In 21 days, it has fallen by 3.9 percent.

The depreciation of Indian rupee against US dollar is because foreign investors are withdrawing from the Indian market. Foreign Portfolio Investors have turned negative and, as per reports, budgetary announcement on tax surcharge is being seen as one of the reasons. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 902.99 crore from Indian equities on Thursday, as per exchange data.

According to Deccan Herald report, Chinese Yuan depreciated by 2.43%, Philippine peso by 2.94%, Korean Wong by 2.34% and Singapore Dollar 1.2%. The worst performing currency against the dollar globally has been South African Rand, that has seen a depreciation 8.48%. The only currency that has increased against the US dollar has been Japanese Yen, which has risen by 1.94% in the past three weeks.