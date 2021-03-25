Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Vajra’ commissioned

Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Vajra’, the sixth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) constructed by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd., was commissioned at Chennai by General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC Chief of Defence Staff on Mar 24, 2021 in the presence of DG Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), JD Patil, Whole time Director, M/s L&T and other senior dignitaries of the Central and State Government. ICGS Vajra, the 98 meter OPV, has been designed and built by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd at Kattupalli, Chennai and is fitted with State-of-the-Art Navigation and Communication Equipment, Sensors and Machinery.