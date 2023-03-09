e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian beer brand Bira 91 bags $10 million investment from Japan's largest bank MUFG

Indian beer brand Bira 91 bags $10 million investment from Japan's largest bank MUFG

India's fourth largest beer brand, Bira will use the funds from MUFG to strengthen its manufacturing capacity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Craft beers such as Bira 91 and White Rhino are gaining popularity in urban India's pubs, but they only control a 3 per cent share of the beer market so far. As the sector is set for growth, Bira 91 is set to reach more connoiseurs by acquiring and rebranding the Beer Cafe chain. After an infusion from Japan's beermaker Kirin, Bira 91 has bagged a $10 million investment from the country's biggest bank.

Read Also
Hit by higher cost of operation, Bira 91 acquires Beer Cafe to reach consumers directly
article-image

Brewing success under pandemic pressure

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group bank, has decided to invest in the Indian craft beer brand, after Bira 91 reduced its losses by 30 per cent. For the October-December quarter, Bira reported only a marginal revenue drop of around Rs 3 crore despite a slowdown during the pandemic. India's fourth largest beer brand, Bira will use the funds from MUFG to strengthen its manufacturing capacity beyond the five production units it operates.

Read Also
Indian craft beer company Bira 91 raises $70 million from Japanese company Kirin Holdings
article-image

Changing consumer attitudes

Driven by brand consciousness among Indian consumers and changing lifestyle, Bira 91 has also captured 5 per cent market share in major markets of the country. Thanks to its premium offerings, Bira has also gone beyond Indian markets, and established a presence in 18 countries. It has also diversified its product portfolio, and introduced a hard seltzer to the lineup last month.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Axis Mutual Fund replaces CEO following scam, B Gopkumar takes over

Axis Mutual Fund replaces CEO following scam, B Gopkumar takes over

Indian beer brand Bira 91 bags $10 million investment from Japan's largest bank MUFG

Indian beer brand Bira 91 bags $10 million investment from Japan's largest bank MUFG

Treated worse than robots, toilet breaks timed, claim Amazon workers at UK warehouse

Treated worse than robots, toilet breaks timed, claim Amazon workers at UK warehouse

Nawabi-era buildings in Lucknow to be converted into Heritage Hotels

Nawabi-era buildings in Lucknow to be converted into Heritage Hotels

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Lower stamp duty, discounted public transport announced for women

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Lower stamp duty, discounted public transport announced for women