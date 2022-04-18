Indiabulls Real Estate raises $114 mn at Rs 101.10 per equity share through QIP

Indiabulls Real Estate announced that it has successfully completed a capital raise of Rs 8.65 billion ($114 million) at Rs 101.10 per equity share through Qualified Institutional Placement.

Trading of these shares will commence today--April 18, 2022, on NSE and BSE.

The fund-raising committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the issuance and allotment of 85,559,435 new equity shares through this Institutional Placement.

The Placement issue price of Rs 101.10 per equity share represents a discount of 4.96 percent to the applicable floor price of Rs 106.38 per equity share calculated in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations. The fund raise resulted in an overall 15.8 percent dilution for current shareholders, it said in a press release.

The Institutional Placement was launched on April 7, 2022 and witnessed strong response from both existing as well as new institutional investors including global and domestic funds, with nearly 50 percent of the demand from new investors and 70 percent + of the book allocated to long only investors.

K G Krishnamurthy, Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Director said, “We are happy to have successfully concluded the placement. We appreciate the ongoing confidence and support of the investment community amid ongoing geo-political headwinds and turbulent markets.”

Sachin Shah, President acknowledged, “This capital will play an important role in supporting our overall growth and will provide us opportunities to rapidly scale in the near term. We have outlined a clear plan on execution, which these funds will help deliver.”

Subject to applicable regulations, the Company proposes to maintain sufficient liquidity and use the Net Proceeds for various purposes, including but not limited to capital expenditure (including acquisition of land, land development rights or development rights), long-term working capital, refinancing/repayment/pre-payment of the borrowings of the Company and/or its Subsidiaries and general corporate purposes, the release added

Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and IIFL Securities Limited served as Joint Bookrunning Lead Managers for the offering.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:56 AM IST