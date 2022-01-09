India will be over US$10 trillion economy as per World Bank estimates: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs division) Sanjay Bhattacharyya stated that India will be over $10 trillion economy in next 25 years as per World Bank estimates.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya was speaking at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference 2022 on “Role of Diaspora Youth in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Innovation and New Technologies”.

“25 years from now we will be celebrating our centenary; preparations underway for India vision 2047 (Independence Day)," stated Bhattacharyya.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:51 PM IST