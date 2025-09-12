 India, US Nearing Major Trade Deal, Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Sergio Gor Hints At Breakthrough Talks In Washington
US Ambassador nominee Sergio Gor says India and the US are close to finalising a trade deal, with high-level talks set in Washington next week. Quad and China relations also discussed.

Washington: Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, revealed that a major India-US trade deal may be finalised very soon. Gor said that both countries are already in advanced negotiations, and that the differences between them are now very small.

He added that President Trump has invited India’s Commerce and Trade Ministers to visit Washington next week. There, they will hold meetings with Ambassador Greer and possibly even the President himself, with the goal of finalising the deal. 'We’re not that far apart right now. In fact, they’re negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,' Gor said confidently.

US Reaffirms Commitment to the Quad

During the hearing, Sergio Gor also spoke strongly in favour of the Quad — the strategic group that includes India, the US, Japan, and Australia. He called it 'vitally important' for the region and said President Trump remains committed to strengthening the group.

Gor even mentioned that President Trump might travel to India for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to happen later this year. 'There’s already been talk of a trip for the next Quad meeting,' he added.

He also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio for prioritising the Quad. Gor highlighted that Rubio’s very first meeting after taking office was with the foreign ministers of the Quad, showing how seriously the US takes this alliance.

India Seen as a Strong Ally Against China

Talking about India-China relations, Gor noted that although India and the US have had some 'hiccups' in their ties, the relationship is still much warmer than the one the US has with China. He expressed hope that India will stay closer to the US side and move further away from Chinese influence.

Gor also highlighted China’s growing aggression in the region, saying that India is very concerned about Chinese expansionism, especially along their shared border. According to him, India and the US share many common concerns, and this is why Washington will make its relationship with New Delhi a top priority.

India’s Role in BRICS Praised

Finally, Gor praised India’s role in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He said that India has often acted as a 'stopgap' against efforts within BRICS to move away from the US dollar. Unlike countries like China and Brazil, he noted, India has been more open to working with the United States on key global issues.

