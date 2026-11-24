AI |

Mumbai: India has emerged as the leader in workplace artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with 96% of employees using AI regularly, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The findings highlight India's rapidly evolving digital workplace, where AI-powered tools are transforming productivity, operational efficiency and strategic decision-making.

India Outpaces Regional Peers

According to BCG's report, titled For Asia-Pacific, Strategic Clarity Is the Key to Value, 96% of Indian employees use AI daily or two to three times a week, significantly above the regional average of 85%.

Indian employees also save an average of 15 hours every week through AI adoption, compared with 9.4 hours across the Asia-Pacific region. The findings underline the growing role of artificial intelligence in streamlining workplace operations and reducing time spent on routine activities.

AI Drives Strategic Productivity

Around 61% of Indian employees utilise the time saved through AI for additional strategic assignments, against the regional average of 44%. India ranks first among the nine surveyed markets on this parameter, followed by Australia at 60%, while China stands at 37%.

Nipun Kalra, India Leader at BCG X, highlighted the importance of redesigning workflows, strengthening employee capabilities and establishing clear AI strategies to generate meaningful business outcomes.

Strategic Clarity Remains Challenging

Despite widespread AI adoption, only 38% of Indian employees have strong strategic clarity regarding artificial intelligence within their organisations. However, this remains considerably higher than the APAC average of 20%.

Meanwhile, 42% of Indian employees consider their AI training adequate, while 59% reported that their organisations have established guidelines for human-AI collaboration.

Unlocking AI Potential

The report suggests that businesses must move beyond technology adoption and prioritise workforce upskilling, structured implementation and strategic alignment to maximise returns from AI investments.

BCG's second annual APAC AI at Work survey covered 6,349 employees across nine markets, including 882 respondents from India, highlighting opportunities for further workplace transformation.

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