Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI on Sunday (November 22) released Sarvam-105B-1711, a new version of its 105-billion-parameter language model. The company has made the weights open-source. It says the update improves reasoning, tool-calling and 'co-work' tasks, and performs strongly in Indian languages.

Sarvam AI: Positioned against Flash-Lite rivals

Sarvam described the checkpoint as part of the "Flash-Lite" class of lightweight, low-cost models. The company said it improves instruction following, tool use and Indian-language support, and claimed that, averaged across instruction following, chat, tool calling and Indian languages, it sets a new Pareto frontier against other popular models in the category. In practice, that means it offers a better balance of accuracy and cost than comparable models.

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An independent post on X by a user, Pratham, put numbers on that claim. He said the model averages 73.9 across eight conversational-agent benchmarks, against 74.0 for Google's Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and 66.3 for OpenAI's GPT-6 Luna. Sarvam's model also sits alongside Google's Gemma 4 31B in the comparison. These figures have not been independently audited. The model card notes that the results come from internal testing, not from third-party evaluations in real-world settings.

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Sarvam AI: Pricing and hardware

On price, Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the model costs Rs. 25 per million output tokens. Pratham's post converts this to about $0.15 per million tokens, compared with $0.85 for Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, a gap of more than five times at near-identical benchmark scores.

The model is a mixture-of-experts system, so only a fraction of its parameters is active at any time. Roughly 10.3 billion of the 105 billion parameters are used during inference. A compressed 65GB NVFP4 version on Hugging Face can run on a single Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell card with 96GB of memory, which lowers the hardware bar for companies hosting the model themselves. Kumar said it has also been optimised to run on one RTX Pro GPU with Indus, Sarvam's agentic product. Alongside the weights, Sarvam is releasing inference and training recipes so others can build on the work.

Sarvam AI: Government support and Token Factory

The launch came after several days of public discussion about Sarvam's funding and strategy. In a series of posts on X, Kumar addressed the questions point by point.

On government backing, he said the IndiaAI Mission under the IT ministry gave about 20 startups GPU access at a 40 per cent discount. Sarvam used that access to train the original 105B model from scratch, which it completed and open-sourced in February. He said the government did not pay Sarvam directly. As with every supported startup, the subsidy went to GPU cloud providers.

Sarvam Token Factory, its inference service, has drawn criticism. Some critics have argued that hosting third-party models strays from the company's founding aim of building indigenous models. Kumar said the service runs several open-weight models on GPUs Sarvam procured privately, without government support. He argued that many Indian enterprises need data to stay within the country and need low latency, which global providers do not always offer. He said Sarvam has tuned its inference at data-centre scale so that its token costs match or beat those of Fireworks, Baseten and Together.

Kumar added that India consumes a few trillion tokens a day and imports most of them. Building sovereign capability, he said, requires investment in GPU infrastructure, efficient inference and guarantees on cost, latency and data residency.

Sarvam AI: What comes next

Kumar said inference work does not conflict with Sarvam's core goal of training its own models. Over the past few months, he said, the company optimised its training stack for Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs and used it to train the new checkpoint. Sarvam plans to release more models across vision, speech and edge devices over the next two weeks. It is also working with partners to bring the latest training-grade compute to India, to prepare for much larger next-generation models.

Kumar noted that most AI labs spend hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure to train from scratch, and billions to reach frontier capability. He said Sarvam aims to climb that ladder from India while building a commercial business across consumer and enterprise use cases. He also dismissed some of the narratives about the company as 'manufactured'.