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Global expenditure on artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to increase 47.5% to $4.05 trillion in 2027 from $2.75 trillion in 2026, according to technology research and advisory firm Gartner.

Infrastructure is expected to remain the largest spending category, accounting for nearly 59% of worldwide AI expenditure and contributing more than half of the anticipated annual increase.

Gartner forecasts infrastructure spending to grow 53% to approximately $2.4 trillion in 2027 from $1.563 trillion in 2026.

AI-Optimised Servers To Drive Global Infrastructure Spending

Spending on AI-optimised servers is projected to surge approximately 81% to $957.2 billion in 2027 from $527.6 billion in 2026.

Expansion by major cloud computing companies and specialised cloud infrastructure providers is expected to drive demand. Rising memory component prices are also contributing to higher server costs.

John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst and chief of research at Gartner, attributed the infrastructure spending expansion to growing demand for inference workloads and increasingly computing-intensive model training.

Inference involves using trained AI models to generate responses, predictions and other outputs, requiring sustained computing capacity as businesses expand AI adoption.

Global AI software expenditure is forecast to increase 42% to $649 billion from $458 billion, while spending on AI services is expected to grow 29.5% to $746 billion from $576 billion.

Software investments are rising as technology vendors integrate AI capabilities into existing products and develop enterprise platforms for AI management and governance.

AI Agents, Cybersecurity And Foundation Models Set For Rapid Growth

Gartner projects AI cybersecurity expenditure to rise 69% to $86 billion in 2027 from $51 billion in 2026. Spending on AI agents and assistants is expected to more than double to $67 billion from $30 billion.

The generative AI model market is forecast to expand 82% to $51 billion from $28 billion.

Foundation models, trained on extensive datasets for multiple applications, are expected to account for 81% of this expenditure, despite projected growth of 99% in spending on specialised and domain-specific models.

Lovelock said foundation models would remain central to the expanding ecosystem of AI agents, industry-specific solutions and enterprise applications.

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