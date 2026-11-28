India To Host Prestigious ITU Conference 2030 |

New Delhi: India is set to host the prestigious International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2030 (PP-30), marking a significant milestone in the country's growing influence in the global telecommunications and digital technology ecosystem.

The decision was formally approved during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar, following an earlier endorsement by the ITU Council at its session in Geneva.

India Strengthens Global Telecom Leadership

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the ITU's highest policy-making body, responsible for determining the organisation's strategic direction and policies. Hosting the international conference will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen multilateral partnerships, promote technological innovation and contribute to shaping global telecommunications policies.

The event is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts and representatives from ITU Member States to discuss emerging digital opportunities and challenges.

Scindia Invites Global Technology Leaders

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended an invitation to the international telecommunications community through a video message addressed to ITU leadership and delegates attending the Doha conference. Scindia thanked Member States for supporting India's election to the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term and its candidature to host PP-30.

The minister reiterated India's commitment to building an inclusive, connected and digitally empowered world through international cooperation.

India's Digital Transformation In Focus

The upcoming conference will also offer India a platform to showcase its technological advancements, digital inclusion initiatives, innovation ecosystem and telecommunications infrastructure. Scindia highlighted that international delegates would have an opportunity to experience India's cultural diversity alongside its rapidly evolving digital landscape.

India has been an active ITU member since 1869 and has maintained continuous membership of its Council since 1952. The country has contributed extensively to telecommunications standardisation, radio communication and digital development over the decades.

Hosting PP-30 is expected to further strengthen India's position in global digital governance while encouraging international collaboration, knowledge sharing and policy discussions aimed at advancing accessible, sustainable and inclusive telecommunications worldwide.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!