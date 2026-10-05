Swiss President Guy Parmelin Hails India's Global, AI Leadership, Calls New Delhi Key Partner For Geneva 2027 Summit | ANI

New Delhi [India], October 5: Describing India as an increasingly central force in international diplomacy, Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin praised New Delhi’s role in global governance and technology leadership, calling for an equitable Artificial Intelligence framework as Switzerland prepares to host the next global AI summit in Geneva in 2027.

Delivering a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following bilateral talks, President Parmelin emphasised that close, dynamic partnerships are critical to navigating an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape, highlighting bilateral alignment between two of the world's prominent democracies.

"India is becoming a key actor in global governance and plays an increasingly important role geopolitically," President Parmelin said. "Considering the growing fragmentation, Switzerland values India’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation, as well as its active engagement in international forums. For us, close and dynamic partnerships with important actors like India are essential to strengthen multilateral cooperation and to address global challenges together."

Delhi | President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin says, "India’s hosting of the AI Impact Summit 2026 has been of great importance to Switzerland, and my exchange with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi confirmed how closely our priorities align. As we prepare to host the next summit in Geneva in 2027, India is a key partner for us, and we are committed to ensuring continuity between the two summits and beyond. India has demonstrated exceptional leadership in amplifying underrepresented voices in global technology discussions, especially from the Global South. Switzerland will build on this, for instance through the International Computation and AI Network (ICAIN), which promotes an equitable distribution of technological benefits and fosters knowledge sharing and AI research across all regions. We are currently refining the thematic focus of the Summit and exploring how cooperation with key partners could be structured. I look forward to India’s participation in Geneva..."(file pic) — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026

India's AI leadership highlighted

Spotlighting technological governance, President Parmelin pointed to India's leadership at the AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted in New Delhi, commending India for championing inclusive technology frameworks that represent developing nations.

"India’s hosting of the AI Impact Summit 2026 has been of great importance to Switzerland, and my exchange with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi confirmed how closely our priorities align," Parmelin noted. "As we prepare to host the next summit in Geneva in 2027, India is a key partner for us, and we are committed to ensuring continuity between the two summits and beyond."

Highlighting New Delhi's advocacy for the developing world, the Swiss President commended India's global tech stance, stating: "India has demonstrated exceptional leadership in amplifying underrepresented voices in global technology discussions, especially from the Global South."

Switzerland outlines AI roadmap

Outlining Switzerland's strategic roadmap to build on this momentum, President Parmelin highlighted initiatives aimed at democratising access to artificial intelligence across nations.

"Switzerland will build on this, for instance through the International Computation and AI Network (ICAIN), which promotes an equitable distribution of technological benefits and fosters knowledge sharing and AI research across all regions," he explained. "We are currently refining the thematic focus of the Summit and exploring how cooperation with key partners could be structured. I look forward to India’s participation in Geneva."

New Delhi Declaration on AI

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, which has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations to reflect a broad global consensus on leveraging artificial intelligence for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlines that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity. It calls for enhanced international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty, emphasising the need to advance AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks that serve humanity.

The declaration is structured around seven key pillars, known as "Chakras": democratising AI resources, promoting economic growth and social good, ensuring secure and trusted AI systems, expanding AI use in science, increasing access for social empowerment, developing human capital, and fostering resilient, innovative, and energy-efficient AI systems.

Parmelin's three-day State visit

Having touched down in India on Monday to undertake a three-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the Swiss leader's high-level itinerary centres on enhancing bilateral collaboration across commerce, investment, scientific advancement, technological innovation and workforce mobility.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that President Parmelin is travelling alongside a prominent delegation consisting of senior officials and corporate executives, marking his maiden State visit to India and his second journey to the nation this year, following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026.

During the course of the visit, President Parmelin will likewise meet with President Droupadi Murmu, who is slated to host a ceremonial banquet in his honour. The diplomatic engagement acquires distinct prominence given that President Parmelin is set to attend the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7, signalling the inaugural anniversary of the operationalisation of TEPA.

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High-level India-Switzerland engagement

The diplomatic undertaking transpires against a background of continuous high-level interactions between New Delhi and Bern, noting that the most recent State visit executed by an Indian President to Switzerland occurred in 2019, whereas Prime Minister Modi undertook official journeys to Switzerland in 2016 and 2018.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)