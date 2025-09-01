 India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

India Post has temporarily stopped all mail services to the US due to unclear customs rules. Letters, gifts, and documents are affected. Refunds are available for undelivered mail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
India Post Stops All Mail Services to the US. | India Post

New Delhi: India Post has temporarily suspended all mail services going to the United States. The reason is unclear customs guidelines under new US border rules. This suspension includes all kinds of mail—letters, documents, and even gifts.

Similar Suspension Happened Before

Earlier, India Post had stopped mail services for gifts worth over $100 due to new customs regulations by the US government. Now, this rule has been extended to all types of mail, not just gifts.

Reason Behind the Suspension

FPJ Shorts
India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt
India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt
Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's 100-Basis-Point Rate Cut
Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's 100-Basis-Point Rate Cut
We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM
We Can Bring AI To Every Corner Of India: Mark Zuckerberg At Reliance AGM
Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Visually Impaired Cyclist From Worli Conquers Manali–Khardung La Expedition
Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Visually Impaired Cyclist From Worli Conquers Manali–Khardung La Expedition

On August 22, 2025, India Post said that there are no available carriers to take mail to the US and there is no clarity on the customs rules. Because of this, all bookings—letters, documents, and gifts up to $100—have been suspended for now.

Read Also
Mutual Funds To Be Distributed Through Post Offices, Department Of Posts & Association Of Mutual...
article-image

Refund Option Available for Customers

India Post has also said that if anyone had already sent mail to the US and it didn’t reach, they can claim a refund of the postage charges. The department is watching the situation closely and trying to resume services as soon as possible.

Past Notices and New Orders

On August 23, India Post had already warned that airlines were refusing to carry mail shipments because of unclear customs rules. Before that, on July 30, 2025, the US government had said that from August 29, any item worth more than $100 would be subject to customs checks.

Read Also
Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders
article-image

What You Should Know Now

Right now, no mail can be sent from India to the US. Customers are advised to stay alert and check updates from India Post. Services will restart once the rules become clear.

Until further notice, no letters or gifts will reach the US—India Post urges customers to stay updated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's...

Private Corporate Investment To Cross From ₹2.2 To ₹2.67 Lakh Crore In 2025–26 Aided By RBI's...

Rupee Nosedives 17 Paise To 88.26 Against US Dollar, Tariff Pressure & Foreign Fund Outflows Drag

Rupee Nosedives 17 Paise To 88.26 Against US Dollar, Tariff Pressure & Foreign Fund Outflows Drag

Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders

Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders

Stock Exchanges NSE & BSE Penalise State-Run Telecom Firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam For Violating...

Stock Exchanges NSE & BSE Penalise State-Run Telecom Firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam For Violating...