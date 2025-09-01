India Post Stops All Mail Services To US, Customs Rule Confusion Causes Halt

India Post Stops All Mail Services to the US. | India Post

New Delhi: India Post has temporarily suspended all mail services going to the United States. The reason is unclear customs guidelines under new US border rules. This suspension includes all kinds of mail—letters, documents, and even gifts.

Public Notice

Booking of all categories of mail to the United States of America has been suspended until further notice due to carrier unavailability & undefined regulatory mechanisms.



India Post remains committed to serving the nation with trust & reliability.



Read more:… — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 31, 2025

Similar Suspension Happened Before

Earlier, India Post had stopped mail services for gifts worth over $100 due to new customs regulations by the US government. Now, this rule has been extended to all types of mail, not just gifts.

Reason Behind the Suspension

On August 22, 2025, India Post said that there are no available carriers to take mail to the US and there is no clarity on the customs rules. Because of this, all bookings—letters, documents, and gifts up to $100—have been suspended for now.

Refund Option Available for Customers

India Post has also said that if anyone had already sent mail to the US and it didn’t reach, they can claim a refund of the postage charges. The department is watching the situation closely and trying to resume services as soon as possible.

Past Notices and New Orders

On August 23, India Post had already warned that airlines were refusing to carry mail shipments because of unclear customs rules. Before that, on July 30, 2025, the US government had said that from August 29, any item worth more than $100 would be subject to customs checks.

What You Should Know Now

Right now, no mail can be sent from India to the US. Customers are advised to stay alert and check updates from India Post. Services will restart once the rules become clear.

Until further notice, no letters or gifts will reach the US—India Post urges customers to stay updated.