 India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.The minister said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

"We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia said.These services will be launched in January, he added.

He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around 3-5 days at present.The minister said that the government aims to transform India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

