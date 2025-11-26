 India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A Developed Country By 2047: FM Sitharaman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A Developed Country By 2047: FM Sitharaman

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A Developed Country By 2047: FM Sitharaman

India needs to ensure the timely modernisation of the systems and simplification of processes to become a developed country by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. MCA Secretary informed that MCA has standardised its manuals on enforcement and further process and rule simplification for transparent and timely delivery of services is already underway.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: To become a developed country by 2047, India needs to ensure timely modernisation of the systems and simplification of processes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Finance Minister said that today is the era of governance and, therefore, Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA) driving principle should be to make governance easy, transparent and with focus on facilitation.

“MCA must strive to be futuristic to be able to serve stakeholders in a time-bound manner,” she said during a meeting to review the Regional Directorates and Registrar of Companies here. The review meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra; Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and senior officers of MCA. Sitharaman said the MCA has taken out frequent and required amendments in The Act and Rules to keep up with changing times, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board is one such example of a reform-driven law.

This is done to ensure that the systems are responsive to the needs of today’s India. She credited Indian corporate governance for gaining the trust of citizens by providing transparent financial information. Finance Minister also emphasised the importance of MCA’s role in guiding and regulating companies to ensure their governance structures are well-managed. Malhotra said that MCA must follow the motto of maximum governance and minimum government, as guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He suggested that frequent interactions with stakeholders will help to resolve issues in time. MCA Secretary informed that MCA has standardised its manuals on enforcement and further process and rule simplification for transparent and timely delivery of services is already underway. During the review meeting, the Finance Minister directed MCA that a live dashboard may be built to ensure that more transparency is brought to the systems in MCA.

FPJ Shorts
'It Is Up To BCCI To Decide My Future But Don't Forget My Successes': Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir
'It Is Up To BCCI To Decide My Future But Don't Forget My Successes': Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir
Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite Walking Separately—VIDEO
Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite Walking Separately—VIDEO
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active

As a way forward, Finance Minister exhorted the MCA officials to find effective ways to convey legal requirements to stakeholders and also suggested holding frequent in house discussions to suggest measures for enhancing ease of doing business.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...

India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial...

India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial...