New Delhi: India is emerging as a beneficiary of a shift in global investment away from artificial intelligence stocks, as a sell-off following the Nvidia rout prompts investors to reassess their exposure to Asia’s technology-heavy markets, the South China Morning Post reported.

The report said tighter US restrictions on advanced chip exports and doubts over whether AI spending would translate into sustainable earnings had prompted investors to move money away from markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.

Foreign Flows

The Sensex gained nearly 6.65% in the period tracked by the report following the 3 November US midterm elections, while several Asian markets fell during the technology sell-off. The divergence highlighted India’s appeal to investors seeking Asian equity exposure with fewer direct links to the semiconductor trade.

Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée, told the newspaper that the rotation could help draw foreign investors back to India after a two-year absence.

Oil Tailwind

Lower crude prices are supporting the case for Indian equities. The report put Brent at about USD 92.44 a barrel on Monday, nearly 16% below its 16 October high of USD 110.

For India, a major oil importer, cheaper crude can ease pressure on the rupee and improve the earnings outlook for companies exposed to energy costs. Casanova said further declines in oil prices through next year could provide additional support for equities.

Indonesia Comparison

India and Indonesia are among the clearest Asian beneficiaries of any move towards markets with less exposure to AI, the report said.

Mali Chivakul, emerging markets economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, pointed to MSCI’s October proposal to downgrade Indonesia to standalone status over governance concerns as a factor that could leave India better placed to attract those flows.

Cameron Systermans, head of multi-asset for Asia at Marsh, said foreign money had returned to Indian equities over the preceding three weeks, adding that the duration of the rotation remained uncertain.

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