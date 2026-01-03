 India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report
India is restructuring its export basket to mitigate the impact of elevated US tariffs, with increased shares to markets like China, Thailand (marine products), UAE (electronics), and Hong Kong (gems & jewellery), per the Bank of Baroda report. Frontloading to the US occurred earlier in 2025, followed by diversification. Sectors like garments, textiles, and machinery.

Saturday, January 03, 2026
File Image

New Delhi: In order to help insulate the output loss on account of higher US tariff rate, India’s export profile has seen a case of frontloading and re-routing of exports following the changing tariff environment, a report showed on Friday. India’s export basket is undergoing a structural shift in response to 50 per cent US tariffs and the absence of a formal trade deal. For marine products, significant increase in share of exports is observed for countries such as China and Thailand.

For electronic goods, the share has risen for UAE while for Gems and Jewellery, it increased significantly for Hong Kong, according to the Bank of Baroda Report. “The shares may be small on an individual basis but cumulatively with more focus on diversification, integration with global supply chains, competitive pricing and improved logistics, a stronger substitution effect may to some extent insulate the negative impact of higher tariff rate of the US, till we have a formal trade deal in place,” said Dipanwita Mazumdar, Economist, Bank of Baroda. During the April-August 2025 period, the frontloading of exports to the US happened at a faster pace to get a cost advantage.

