India at cusp of becoming 'premier digital society': Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India is at the cusp of becoming a "premier digital society", and will be among the top three economies of the world.

In conversation Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO Summit here, he said the big change driving this transformation is the deepening of mobile networks which are working at a much faster pace than before.

"It all kickstarted in 2014 when PM gave us the vision of Digital India... 380 million people have migrated to Jio's 4g technology," he said.