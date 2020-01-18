From Mukesh Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan: Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash was a star-studded affair; see pics

Bollywood's veteran lyricist and poet, Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday, on January 17. This, of course, called for a huge celebration and after a retro-themed midnight bash, the Akhtar's wrapped up Javed's birthday with a star-studded party, on Friday.

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, was born on January 17, 1945. The veteran celeb also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award. He has stepped into his 75th year, and celebrated his birthday with wife Shabana Azmi and other Bollywood stars. The recipient of Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), Javed, was joined with almost all the Bollywood biggies for the celebrations.

Many popular Bollywood stars made their presence to celebrate the artist's special day and the guest list was so star-studded, it has left the internet blinded!

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Sriram Nene were among the stars who attended the party.

From the Ambanis to the Kapoors, here's everyone who attended Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash: