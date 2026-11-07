IL JIN Electronics Files ₹2,500 Crore IPO Papers With SEBI, Amber Enterprises Arm Eyes Expansion Amid Strong Revenue Growth

IPO |

Mumbai: IL JIN Electronics (India) Limited, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India, has filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹2,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed public issue will comprise entirely fresh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to its draft red herring prospectus dated November 6.

IPO Proceeds

IL JIN Electronics plans to utilise the funds for repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings, including accrued interest. The debt reduction will cover obligations of the company and subsidiaries Ascent Circuits and Shogini Technoarts. Proceeds will also finance machinery, manufacturing equipment and general corporate requirements.

Manufacturing Footprint

The company operates across four segments, including electronics manufacturing services, printed circuit boards, power electronics and industrial automation. IL JIN currently operates 11 manufacturing facilities, comprising 10 in India and one in Israel. Its domestic operations span Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Six additional manufacturing facilities are under construction to support future expansion.

Financial Growth

IL JIN Electronics reported revenue from operations of ₹3,268.47 crore in FY26, compared with ₹1,240.41 crore in FY24. This represents approximately 163.5 per cent growth over two financial years. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to ₹321.07 crore from ₹71.42 crore during the same period.

Parent Company

Amber Enterprises India, the parent company, operates in the room air-conditioner original equipment manufacturing and design manufacturing industry. IL JIN's proposed listing could provide additional capital for expanding its electronics manufacturing operations.

Issue Managers

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and Jefferies India will manage the IPO. KFin Technologies has been appointed registrar. The proposed offering remains subject to regulatory review, with pricing and subscription dates yet to be announced.

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