Centre Approves 12 Electronics Manufacturing Projects Worth Over ₹7,500 Crore Under ECMS

The Government of India has approved 12 projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving proposed investments exceeding ₹7,500 crore.

The projects are expected to generate production worth ₹39,045 crore, strengthening domestic manufacturing of electronic components.

The latest approvals form part of the ₹40,000 crore scheme aimed at expanding India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and reducing dependence on imported components.

Indo Asia Copper has secured approval for the largest project in the latest round, involving an investment of ₹3,546 crore in Gujarat.

The company is a subsidiary of listed Kiri Industries Ltd.

TACC, a subsidiary of HEG Advanced Materials, plans to invest ₹2,438 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Vidyuta Materials will establish a project involving ₹400 crore, while Enerfolie plans to invest ₹236 crore in Gujarat.

Maharashtra will receive investments from Voltix Semicon and Wipro Pari Robotics, involving ₹65 crore and ₹120 crore, respectively.

Rockwell Automation has secured approval for a ₹91 crore project in Tamil Nadu.

TDConnex will undertake two projects in the state, involving investments of ₹103 crore and ₹50 crore.

NeST ICELR has also received approval for a ₹363 crore investment in Tamil Nadu.

Elsewhere, Modern Automotives plans to invest ₹75 crore in Punjab, while Surface Modification Tech will invest ₹17 crore in Karnataka.

With the latest approvals, the total number of sanctioned projects under ECMS has increased to 118.

These projects represent cumulative proposed investments of ₹77,000 crore, surpassing the scheme's investment target of ₹59,350 crore.

The approved projects are expected to generate production valued at ₹5,73,146 crore, compared with the original target of ₹4,56,500 crore.

The scheme has a total financial outlay of ₹40,000 crore.

The latest approvals indicate continued industry interest in expanding India's domestic electronics component manufacturing capacity.

The projected investments and production figures reflect approved proposals, with actual outcomes dependent on project execution and operational progress.

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