Amber Enterprises Forms 100% Owned Subsidiary For Mobile Phone Manufacturing

Amber Enterprises |

Mumbai: Amber Enterprises India Ltd announced on Monday the incorporation of Amber Digital Technologies Private Limited, a new wholly owned subsidiary in India. The company has invested ₹1 lakh as subscription money for the new entity.

Business Focus

Amber Digital Technologies Private Limited has been incorporated to commence the business of manufacturing mobile phones, diversifying Amber Enterprises' operations.

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Incorporation Details

The new subsidiary, Amber Digital Technologies Private Limited, was incorporated on 18 September 2026. It will operate in the electronics and telecommunication industry.

Shareholding Structure

Amber Digital Technologies Private Limited is a fully owned subsidiary, with Amber Enterprises India Limited holding 100 per cent of its share capital.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.