Amber Enterprises Extends MoMagic Investment Deadline To November 30

Amber Enterprises |

Mumbai: Amber Enterprises India Ltd on Wednesday announced an extension for the completion of the second tranche of investment in MoMagic Wireless Private Limited. The new deadline for this transaction is 30 November 2026.

Previous Deadline

The second tranche of investment was initially scheduled to be completed by 30 September 2026. The extension was mutually agreed upon by the parties involved in the Definitive Transaction Agreements.

Investment Details

IL JIN Electronics (India) Limited, a material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises, is acquiring an additional equity stake in MoMagic Wireless Private Limited. This marks a further investment by IL JIN in MoMagic.

Regulatory Compliance

Amber Enterprises has previously made disclosures regarding this transaction on 14 February 2026, 3 April 2026, and 30 June 2026. The company stated that it will continue to provide updates to the stock exchanges as required by SEBI LODR Regulations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.