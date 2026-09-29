Groww Rolls Out US Stock Investing Amid AI Wave

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Investment platform Groww has begun introducing US stock investing on its app, with the service expected to become available to all users over the next month, Moneycontrol reported.

The Bengaluru-based company received approval from the International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA) in July to offer global investing services through GIFT City. For the new offering, Groww has partnered with Alpaca Securities, a US-based brokerage infrastructure provider.

The feature will allow investors to buy and sell shares of US-listed companies directly through the Groww application. It also supports fractional investing, enabling users to purchase smaller portions of expensive stocks.

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Groww enters growing global investing market

Through the platform, users will gain access to more than 10,000 US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including companies such as Google, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon and Meta.

Groww joins a growing list of Indian investment platforms expanding into overseas markets. Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox have also received approval from GIFT City to provide access to US stocks. Upstox is currently the only one among these competitors to have launched its platform.

GIFT City introduced the Global Access Provider (GAP) registration framework in August 2025, creating a regulated channel for Indian investors seeking international investment opportunities with simplified fund repatriation.

Platform diversifies beyond traditional investment products

Groww, which initially began as a mutual fund investment platform, currently has more than 2 crore active users and manages assets of around ₹4 lakh crore, according to its quarterly financial statement.

The company has been expanding its product range to reduce dependence on futures and options (F&O) trading, which contributed 52% of its revenue in the June quarter. Over the past year, Groww has launched commodities trading, expanded mutual fund offerings and strengthened its margin trading facility.

The addition of global investing is expected to support Groww’s wealth management expansion as demand for international assets rises among Indian investors.

Interest in US stocks has increased amid strong performances in sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles and space technology. Investors have also been drawn by global market opportunities, a weaker rupee and expectations of major US listings.

The US market has seen significant activity, including large fundraisings by companies such as SpaceX, while AI firms including Anthropic and OpenAI are also expected to explore public listings.