Nvidia Most Bought US Stock Among Indian Investors; SpaceX Gains Strong Interest After Listing

Nvidia continues to dominate Indian investors’ US stock bets, emerging as the most-bought American stock on international investment platforms Appreciate and Vested Finance.

As per a report by the Financial Express,dData from Appreciate shows Nvidia accounted for roughly one-fifth of all buy orders among its 10 most-ordered US stocks this year. Its order count was around 1.6 times that of the stock ranked second. Alphabet, Apple and Tesla followed Nvidia on the platform.

The data also highlights a strong preference for the technology sector. Five of Appreciate’s 10 most-ordered stocks are linked to semiconductors and memory, collectively accounting for 51% of all orders within the top 10.

Vested Finance's data for the past six months points to a similar trend. Nvidia, Micron, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, SanDisk, Broadcom, Google and Tesla made up its top 10 stocks, underlining the continued popularity of AI, chip and technology companies among Indian investors.

SpaceX Emerges as a New Favourite

SpaceX has quickly attracted attention since being listed on June 12. Despite having a much shorter trading history than established US stocks, the company has already made a significant impact on both investment platforms.

On Appreciate, SpaceX ranks 11th overall by the number of orders. However, when measured by orders per trading day since its listing, it has outperformed every stock ranked above it.

The company has also become the platform's most-traded US stock since listing, recording around one-third more trades than Nvidia.

Vested Finance said SpaceX accounted for 3.8% of all stock and ETF trading on its platform since its listing, putting it almost on par with Nvidia over the same period.

Its buy-to-sell ratio stood at 2.41:1, the highest among the top 15 names on Vested, while net accumulation represented 41% of its total trading volume.

Investors Treat SpaceX as a Smaller Bet

Despite the strong trading activity, Indian investors are not allocating large amounts to SpaceX. Shlok Srivastav, Co-founder and COO of Appreciate, said SpaceX ranked fifth on the platform behind Alphabet, an S&P 500 index fund, SanDisk and Micron.

The average SpaceX order is roughly one-fourth the size of an average Alphabet order, indicating that investors are using the stock more as a satellite position rather than a core portfolio holding.

Beyond individual companies, space and defence are also emerging as investment themes. Vested highlighted interest in SpaceX, Rocket Lab and a dedicated Defence & Security managed portfolio, suggesting that Indian investors are increasingly exploring opportunities beyond traditional technology stocks.