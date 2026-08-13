Elon Musk Tells SpaceX Staff Grok Will Be Trained On Their Work, Calls Employees The AI's 'Parents' | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Elon Musk has told SpaceX employees that the company plans to train its Grok AI model on internal corporate data, including staff communications and workplace contributions. Speaking at a company-wide town hall, Musk said the effort was aimed at instilling human-aligned values into future AI systems by drawing on data generated by SpaceX's aerospace workforce. This is similar to what Meta had imposed earlier on its staff, and had suffered major backlash because of it.

Musk frames employees as Grok's 'parents'

SpaceX posted a 30-minute all-hands recording to X on Tuesday, in which Musk discussed the company's plans for Grok. He told employees that Grok would be trained on internal SpaceX data, telling staff, "In a way, it will be trained on you," and adding that they should think of themselves as the AI's parents. Musk went on to say that the model would inherit their thoughts, ideas and beliefs as a result, and described this as a positive outcome for the development of the system.

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No details on data categories or privacy safeguards

SpaceX has not specified which categories of internal communications, software logs or employee metrics will be used to train Grok, nor has it outlined the privacy protocols that will govern the datasets, Business Insider reported. The approach mirrors a broader push across large technology companies to tap workplace data for building AI agents capable of navigating desktop software, automating administrative tasks and writing code without human input. Having largely exhausted readily available training data from the internet, AI companies are increasingly turning to data generated by employees and other real-world sources, such as factory and sensor data, to improve how their models handle real-world tasks.

A similar initiative at Meta, launched in April to collect employee data for AI training, drew backlash from staff and was paused in June after private employee conversations and performance data were exposed company-wide, according to the report.

Grok expansion follows xAI integration and Cursor deal

The push to use internal data for training coincides with SpaceX's wider expansion of its AI offerings following the integration of xAI into the company. SpaceX recently launched Grok Bot, an autonomous agent capable of logging into web platforms, drafting emails and generating software code independently. The company is also in the process of finalising a reported $60 billion acquisition of AI coding platform Cursor, which is expected to close in the coming months. At the town hall, Musk urged employees across departments to actively test and provide feedback on internal Grok tools.