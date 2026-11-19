IIFL Finance |

Mumbai: Shares of IIFL Finance declined more than 3% on Thursday, November 19, following a massive ₹3,488 crore block deal involving institutional investors and Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group. The transaction marked another significant step towards Fairfax's complete exit from the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

IIFL Finance Share Price Falls

Despite opening on a positive note, IIFL Finance shares reversed early gains as selling pressure intensified. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock slipped 3.15% to ₹641. Meanwhile, shares declined 3.24% to ₹640.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The decline came after institutional investors acquired a combined 13.24% stake in the Mumbai-based financial services company.

₹3,488 Crore Block Deal Details

According to BSE block deal data, domestic and international institutional investors purchased more than 5.65 crore IIFL Finance shares through open-market transactions on Wednesday. SBI Mutual Fund emerged as the biggest buyer, acquiring 81.53 lakh shares, representing nearly 2% equity, for ₹503.04 crore.

Mauritius-based Rimco India Limited purchased over 60.77 lakh shares, equivalent to a 1.42% stake, for approximately ₹375 crore. Nippon India Mutual Fund invested ₹275 crore, while Goldman Sachs affiliates acquired shares worth ₹180.22 crore.

Major Institutional Investors Participate

Several prominent mutual funds and insurance companies participated in the transaction. These included Aditya Birla Sun Life, HDFC, Franklin Templeton, Axis and Edelweiss mutual funds.

Insurance companies, including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance, also purchased shares.

Fairfax Nears Complete Exit

Fairfax Group's investment arm, FIH Mauritius Investment, sold more than 5.65 crore shares across 39 transactions at a uniform price. Following the ₹3,488 crore transaction, Fairfax's ownership in IIFL Finance declined sharply from 13.64% to just 0.4%.

The latest stake sale brings the Canadian investment group's planned exit from IIFL Finance closer to completion, while significantly expanding institutional ownership in the NBFC.

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