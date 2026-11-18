IIFL Finance |

IIFL Finance shares climbed more than 6% on Wednesday following a ₹3,463 crore block deal in the pre-open trading session, amid reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings may have sold its stake in the company.

Around 5.61 crore shares, representing 13.15% of the non-banking financial company's equity, changed hands at an average price of ₹617 each.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Fairfax was likely the seller. However, the identities of the buyers and sellers remain officially unconfirmed.

IIFL Finance shares traded at ₹675 in early dealings, gaining 6.1% from their previous close.

The transaction reportedly received bids exceeding twice the shares offered. Domestic mutual funds, foreign institutional investors from West Asia and the US, and three Indian family offices were among the reported buyers.

Earlier reports suggested Fairfax intended to sell up to 5.65 crore shares, equivalent to 13.25% equity, for approximately ₹3,454 crore. The proposed floor price was ₹611 per share, nearly 4% below Tuesday's closing price.

The latest available shareholding data showed Fairfax entity FIH Mauritius Investments owning 13.64% of IIFL Finance. Promoters held 24.76%, while public shareholders accounted for 75.24%.

The stock has gained 7.7% in 2026, compared with a 3.1% decline in the Nifty 50. IIFL Finance's market capitalisation stood near ₹28,800 crore.

The block transaction follows IIFL Finance's board approval for a proposed fundraising exercise worth approximately ₹6,400 crore. Blackstone is expected to invest ₹5,000 crore for a 16% stake.

Promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman are expected to contribute around ₹1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital may invest approximately ₹150 crore.

Meanwhile, IIFL Finance reported September-quarter net profit of ₹766.4 crore, more than double the ₹376.3 crore recorded a year earlier.

Net interest income increased 50.2% year-on-year to ₹2,161 crore from ₹1,439 crore.

The earnings improvement and proposed capital infusion provide additional context for investor interest in the company.