IPO | File Pic

Mumbai: The government is preparing to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), which is likely to hit the primary market by the end of the current financial year, according to a report.

The proposed public issue will comprise a combination of an offer for sale (OFS) by the government and a fresh issue of equity shares by the state-owned infrastructure financing company.

IPO Structure

The Union Cabinet had earlier this year approved the IPO and stock market listing of IIFCL. Preparations are currently underway to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for regulatory approval.

While the government plans to partially dilute its shareholding through the OFS route, IIFCL will raise fresh capital through the issuance of new equity shares. However, the proposed IPO size, extent of government stake dilution, price band and subscription dates have not yet been disclosed.

Infrastructure Financing

Established in 2006, IIFCL is a wholly government-owned financial institution that provides long-term funding to commercially viable infrastructure projects across India. The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC).

As of March 31, 2026, IIFCL's gross loan sanctions exceeded ₹3.64 lakh crore, covering approximately 890 infrastructure projects. Its financing portfolio includes direct lending, takeout finance, refinancing, credit enhancement, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and bonds. Cumulative disbursements across these financing schemes stood at over ₹1.89 lakh crore, highlighting the company's significant presence in India's infrastructure financing ecosystem.

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Disinvestment Push

The proceeds from the government's proposed stake sale in IIFCL will contribute to its disinvestment receipts for FY27. The Centre has already mobilised ₹55,757 crore through disinvestment during the current financial year.

The proposed listing will also provide stock market investors an opportunity to participate in India's infrastructure financing sector, while the fresh equity issuance will enable IIFCL to strengthen its capital base. Further details are expected to emerge once the company files its draft IPO documents with SEBI.

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