IHCL, OYO Parent Prism Shine In Hurun Real Estate Rankings, Hospitality Emerges As One Of India's Fastest-Growing Segments

Hospitality Sector Gains Strong Momentum |

Mumbai: India's hospitality industry has emerged as one of the brightest spots in the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 rankings, with Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and IPO-bound Prism, the parent company of OYO, featuring among the top 10 companies.

The report shows that hospitality was one of only two real estate-related segments to record growth this year, alongside retail, highlighting the sector's improving business outlook.

Prism Becomes Biggest Hospitality Gainer

Prism, founded and led by Ritesh Agarwal, was the biggest success story in the hospitality category. The company's valuation surged 107 percent year-on-year to Rs 67,200 crore, adding Rs 34,700 crore in value.

With this sharp jump, Prism climbed six places to rank fifth in the overall list and entered the top 10 for the first time. It also became India's second-most valuable unlisted real estate company after Adani Properties.

IHCL, ITC Hotels Strengthen Sector

IHCL, India's oldest hospitality company founded in 1899, reached a valuation of Rs 93,300 crore, maintaining its strong position in the rankings.

The report also marked the debut of the newly demerged ITC Hotels, which entered the list with a valuation of Rs 32,300 crore, further strengthening the hospitality sector's presence.

Hospitality's Growing Importance

According to the report, hospitality has transformed significantly over the past decade. From being a relatively small segment, it now has 24 companies in the rankings, up from 22 last year, with a combined valuation of Rs 2.85 lakh crore.

Hurun India Founder and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said the report reflects changing consumer spending trends. While residential and commercial real estate lost value during the year, sectors linked to consumer spending, such as hospitality and retail, continued to grow.

Youngest And Oldest Leaders

Ritesh Agarwal, aged 32, was recognised as the youngest business leader in the rankings, while Kapil Bhatia of InterGlobe Hotels, aged 93, was the oldest.

Among women leaders, Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson of The Lalit, featured in the top rankings, while Priya Paul, Chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, secured the second position, reflecting the growing leadership of women in India's hospitality industry.