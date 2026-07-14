Adani Family Tops Hurun India Real Estate Rich List; Mumbai Retains Realty Leadership

The Adani family topped the 2026 Hurun India Real Estate Rich List as Mumbai retained its position as the country's real estate capital | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: India's real estate sector witnessed its weakest growth in the history of the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate rankings, with the combined value of the country's top 151 real estate companies increasing by just 2% to Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2026, compared with 14% growth last year. The slowdown coincided with a 20% decline in the BSE Realty Index, according to the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report released on Monday.

Despite the subdued market, the report highlighted a significant shift in India's real estate wealth rankings, with Gautam Adani and family claiming the top position on the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for the first time, overtaking DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh and family.

Adani Family Tops Rankings

The rise was driven by the sharp growth of Adani Properties, which emerged as the biggest value creator during the year. Led by Pranav Adani and Rajesh Adani, the company added Rs 38,000 crore in valuation, a 73% increase, taking its total value to Rs 90,400 crore.

While DLF retained its position as India's most valuable real estate company with a valuation of Rs 1.47 lakh crore, its valuation declined by 29% over the year. Lodha Developers ranked second at Rs 93,700 crore, followed closely by Indian Hotels Company at Rs 93,300 crore.

The report noted that the overall value added by companies on the list fell sharply to Rs 34,300 crore, compared with Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the previous edition. Adani Properties and Prism (OYO) together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total value created during the year.

Prism (OYO), founded by Ritesh Agarwal, emerged as the second-largest gainer, with its valuation surging 107% to Rs 67,200 crore, enabling it to climb six places to fifth position and enter the top 10 for the first time.

Mumbai Retains Lead

Only 31 of the 151 companies on the list recorded an increase in valuation, while 74 companies witnessed declines. The rankings also included 37 new entrants, of which 20 debuted directly in the top 100.

The report indicated that the minimum valuation required to enter the list has increased to Rs 1,200 crore, compared with Rs 1,000 crore last year and nearly three times the threshold five years ago. Similarly, the wealth required to rank among India's 10 richest real estate entrepreneurs has risen to Rs 20,500 crore, almost double the level seen five years ago.

Also Watch:

Mumbai retained its position as India's real estate capital, accounting for 50 companies on the list with a combined valuation of Rs 7.32 lakh crore. New Delhi followed with 19 companies, while Gurugram and Bengaluru had 18 companies each.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/